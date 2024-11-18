Security guard launches disability claim against Science Museum

A security guard at the Science Museum in London is launching a disability discrimination claim after the museum failed to supply her with a suitable chair to sit on at work.

Malina Nowicka is a survivor of kidney cancer and suffers from chronic health problems including lower back pain and a fainting condition known as vasovagal syncope. This means she struggles to stand for long periods.

Although the museum provides stools in exhibit rooms where staff can sit for short periods, Nowicka needs access to a proper chair during her shifts.

She has asked the security company that employs her, Wilson James, for a chair, but claims this request was rejected. An occupational health report concluded she is fit to work, but would require a chair with an arm and a back, which has not been provided.

The union United Voices of the World is supporting Nowicka to bring a claim against the museum and Wilson James, which will be heard in July 2025. The claim is for disability discrimination.

UVW is already in dispute with Wilson James over pay and conditions for its security guards at the Science, Natural History and Victoria & Albert museums, and last month its members voted to strike for three days.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, Nowicka said: “I have never brought a legal action before. I’m not just doing this for myself but for all people with disabilities.

“I’ve decided to go public to encourage others with disabilities to fight for their rights. I love my job but I don’t want others to go through what I’ve been through in the last few years.

“I’ve really struggled and my treatment by the employers has made me badly depressed and has affected my mental health. Whatever race or religion you are or whatever disability you have, nobody should be discriminated against at work.”

A Wilson James spokesperson told the newspaper: “We are aware of the circumstances related to this individual, and remain committed to working with all parties to achieve a positive resolution.”

