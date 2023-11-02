Seasonal job postings remain cautious as searches rise

The number of searches for Christmas jobs is up by nearly 31% on this time last year, as businesses ramp up hiring for the festive season.

However, according to data from the hiring platform Indeed, the number of seasonal job postings from employers is down compared with levels between 2018 and 2021, but marginally ahead of 2022, suggesting that candidate availability is improving.

Temporary Christmas job searches are running at their strongest levels since 2018, with cost-of-living pressures a potential factor according to Indeed.

As of mid-October, 0.6% of all jobs published on Indeed in the UK were Christmas jobs. The share of seasonal job postings has increased compared to 2022 when many businesses had already been hiring at pace for some time as the economy bounced back from the pandemic.

Jack Kennedy, senior UK economist at Indeed, said: “Seasonal hiring ahead of the festive period is well underway. Recruitment for Christmas jobs typically begins in August, picks up throughout September and October and reaches a peak in November, well before Christmas arrives.

“Hiring efforts are running stronger this year than last, but below years prior to 2022. There is still some time for it to catch up however, the current trend suggests employers may be a little more cautious amid economic uncertainty and expectations of slow economic growth.

“We are seeing strong jobseeker interest in seasonal roles though, as many look to boost pay ahead of the festive season. This bodes well for employers looking to fill open roles as seasonal hiring ramps up.”

Retailers topping Indeed’s rankings for seasonal job postings between August and mid-October included Card Factory, Dunelm and Tesco.

HR roles in retail on Personnel Today