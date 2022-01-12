ServiceNow crowned Glassdoor’s best place to work in UK

UK 2022 Employee Choice Awards list. Employee reviews on Glassdoor praised the Silicon Valley-based company for its culture, potential for opportunities, and training provision. One UK employee said: “Culture truly feels at the center of leaders’ priorities, creating a positive and motivating place to work. The company is successful, and there is a real sense of teamwork to continue achieving.” Technology companies dominated this year’s list, with seven named among the top 10. Digital development company AND Digital took second place with a rating of 4.6, while customer relationship management tool provider Salesforce placed third, also with a score of 4.6. Nineteen tech firms were named in the top 50 organisations. Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong said that the pandemic had encouraged many employees to reevaluate their expectations of employers. “This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first,” he said. “It’s inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work.” Twenty-five new organisations joined Glassdoor’s top 50, including AND Digital (no. 2), Dishoom (no 12), Wise (no. 20), The Gym Group (no. 25), and Oliver Bonas (no. 26). Two million employees rated their employer on Glassdoor between October 2020 and October 2021. The average company rating is 3.7. This was the first year that Glassdoor included employers’ diversity and inclusion rating in its methodology. This rating was introduced to Glassdoor reviews in September 2020. Glassdoor’s top 10 best places to work in 2022, and their scores, are:Software company ServiceNow has been crowned the UK’s best place to work in 2022 by job insight platform Glassdoor. Based on anonymous feedback from employee reviews, the workflow software provider claimed the number one spot with a rating of 4.6 out of 5, despite being one of 25 newcomers to the
- ServiceNow (4.6 rating)
- AND Digital (4.6)
- Salesforce (4.6)
- Immediate Media Company (4.5)
- Abcam (4.5)