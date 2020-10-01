Glassdoor launches diversity and inclusion ratings

Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

Employer insight platform Glassdoor has launched public diversity and inclusion ratings to help job seekers assess how inclusive an organisation is.

It has launched the new feature alongside the results of a survey that show 72% of UK job seekers and employees value a diverse workforce as an important factor when considering where to work or whether to accept a job offer. This rose to 86% among black respondents and to 85% among Asian respondents.

Sixty per cent of black respondents and 31% of white respondents to the Censuswide survey would not apply for a job at a company where there is a lack of diversity among its workforce.

“Job seekers and employees today really care about equity, and for too long they’ve lacked access to the information needed to make informed decisions about the companies that are, or are not, truly inclusive,” said Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong.

“We have a responsibility as a platform and employer to bridge the information gap that’s blocking the path to equity in and out of the workplace. By increasing transparency around diversity and inclusion within companies, we can help create more equitable companies and a more equitable society too.”

The survey also found that 58% of job seekers and employees think organisations should be doing more to increase the diversity of their workforces. Significantly more Asian and Black respondents feel this way (76% and 74% respectively) than white respondents (48%).

Glassdoor now gives current or former employees the opportunity to rate an organisation’s D&I efforts on a 5-point scale.

It tested the feature with 12 organisations. Salesforce came out on top with a rating of 4.6, followed by Accenture with a rating of 4.2 and Amazon with a rating of 4.1.

It has also launched a new FAQ resource offering a list of the most popular questions job seekers ask about companies. Glassdoor said this allows easier access to relevant reviews about D&I at specific companies.

