Artificial intelligenceLatest NewsJob creation and losses

Singapore’s biggest bank slashes 10% of its workforce due to AI

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / Tang Yan Song
Shutterstock / Tang Yan Song

Singapore-based DBS Group is cutting its headcount by 10% as artificial intelligence (AI) takes on more human work.

The bank, which has 41,000 employees globally, expects to slash around 4,000 roles in a move that will impact contract and temporary workers, with permanent staff unaffected.

According to DBS, the redundancies will be the result of “natural attrition” on completion of projects over the next few years.

As Southeast Asia’s largest lender, the bank currently employs between 8,000 and 9,000 contract and temporary staff, but it did not specify how many jobs would go in Singapore.

AI and the workforce

AI can only lead to better jobs with a people-first strategy

Learning teams get real about impact of AI 

Two-thirds trust AI to support work decisions

At the same time, outgoing CEO Piyush Gupta, who is leaving the firm at the end of March, said he anticipates that around 1,000 new AI-related positions will be created.

In 2024, he revealed that DBS had been developing AI technologies for more than 10 years.

He said: “We today deploy over 800 AI models across 350 use cases and expect the measured economic impact of these to exceed S$1bn (£592m).”

The company is one of the first big banks to outline how AI is expected to impact its operations, while many employers remain uncertain about its impact.

Earlier this month in the UK, the CIPD said AI can help deliver growth but understanding its impact on jobs, skills needs and organisational strategy must be considered, as it started work in collaboration with the Innovate UK BridgeAI programme.

Additionally, back in January, Nuffield-funded research, the Pissarides Review into the Future of Work and Wellbeing, found that new technology, including automation and artificial intelligence (AI), can lead to better jobs – but only with the right HR strategy.

The final report of a three-year study into AI, work and wellbeing found that that when people are prioritised, the wellbeing impacts of new technology can be mitigated and work can be improved.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR opportunities in Accountancy, Banking, Finance and Insurance on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in Accountancy, Banking, Finance and Insurance

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

You may also like

What does the TV show Severance tell us...

Law firm limits employees’ AI usage

AI in occupational health: the change has barely...

What’s HR’s role in ethical AI adoption?

CIPD to lead research into responsible AI adoption

AI can only lead to better jobs with...

Two-thirds trust AI to support work decisions

LinkedIn accused of using user data to train...

HR Predictions: What’s ahead in 2025? (webinar)

Government to review visas for high-skilled workers