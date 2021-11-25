Six in 10 would change jobs for better parental leave

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Six in 10 parents or expectant parents would switch jobs for better parental leave, a survey by Virgin Money has found. Almost the same proportion (58%) feared that they would miss out on promotions or career opportunities while taking maternity or paternity leave, and over half (52%) are afraid of losing their job. Not surprisingly, 92% of parents believe an organisation’s policy on parental leave is an important factor when considering applying for a role there. One in seven have already left a job due to poor parental leave allowance, the bank said. Almost a third (29%) of working parents think UK maternity and paternity benefits are outdated, according to Virgin Money’s survey. Its research also revealed that other ‘work-life balance’ benefits such as generous leave were important to those with families. Employees also expect their company to offer 30 days annual leave (55%), wellbeing days (39%), private medical insurance (31%) and the opportunity to work remotely abroad each year (28%), it found. The bank released its research to coincide with the launch of A Life More Virgin, which offers equal family leave from the first day of employment to all employees.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.