Carers struggle to juggle care with work responsibilities

Almost three-quarters of working carers worry about juggling their job with their caring responsibilities, according to research from charity Carers UK. Its Supporting Carers at Work survey, released to coincide with Carers Rights Day, the prospect of returning to work after the end of pandemic restrictions has also proven challenging. More than half (53%) of working carers said returning to work would be difficult. Seventy-seven percent of carers surveyed by the charity said they felt tired at work because of the demands of their caring roles at home. Six in 10 had bypassed opportunities at work because they felt they would clash with their caring responsibilities. Only around a third (34%) of employers had become more understanding of carers' responsibilities over the course of the pandemic, the survey found. Just over half said their manager was supportive and understood what they were dealing with.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.