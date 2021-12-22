New fit note rules add to businesses’ concerns over sick leave

measure was introduced as part of the drive to relieve pressure on GPs delivering the Covid-19 booster rollout. A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: “For any sickness absences which began on or after 10 December 2021, up to and including 26 January 2022, GPs will not need to provide employees with medical evidence of sickness, such as a fit note, for the first 28 days of absence.” So does the suspension of the seven-day self-certification rule mean employees – including those with contractual sick leave – can take a month off sick with no doctor’s note? Employment law firm GQ|Littler says that this may in practice end up being the case, because the alternatives are too costly and burdensome to be worthwhile for companies to adopt over such a short timeframe. In practice, says Caroline Baker, partner at GQ|Littler, employers are likely to be left with a choice of paying for a fit note from a private medical provider or paying company sick pay without a doctor’s note.The government's decision to extend the time period that employees can self-certify sick from seven days to 28 days has left some employers seeking guidance over how to handle employees who take long-term sick leave this winter. The