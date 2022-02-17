Dismissal of NatWest employee with cancer ‘tainted with discrimination’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

In a judgment handed down by the London Central Employment Tribunal this week, employment judge Spencer said Adeline Willis’ dismissal from the banking group in 2020, while she was recovering from surgery, had been “tainted with discrimination”. The claimant, who lodged the claim against NatWest Group subsidary Royal Bank of Scotland, is now seeking compensation in excess of £2m. Willis, a senior risk and compliance professional, had worked at NatWest Group since 2013 and was most recently on secondment as head of operational continuity in resolution, after her previous role within the organisation had been made redundant. She was given the role under secondment as the job was based in Edinburgh, while Willis was based in London. She was under the impression that her line manager was attempting to get approval to relocate the role to London on a permanent basis – however, it later emerged that her manager had not sought this approval. Willis was diagnosed with bowel cancer in August 2019. She informed her manager, Ms Pragnell, that she did not require any significant amount of time off and would work from home on days she needed hospital scans and treatment. In September, Pragnell told Willis that she wanted her to report to a new line manager, Ms Lambourne, who she said would have more time to support her during her treatment. The tribunal considered changing her line manager at this stage to be unfavourable treatment. Shortly after this, Willis became aware that she would need daily chemotherapy and radiotherapy, followed by an operation that would take place in early 2020. Pragnell and her line manager, Ms Williams, spoke to HR about this. Transcripts produced at the tribunal appeared to show that they sought advice about terminating the secondment early and replace her with somebody else as her work was “too critical”. Williams added that “at the end of the secondment there is no role for her”. At this stage, the claimant believed that she was working on secondment while Pragnell sought to make the role permanent. No action had been taken to terminate her secondment. The team had weekly meetings on Mondays, which Willis attended by dialling in from home. On her fi