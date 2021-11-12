Smells like team spirit: Robert Tansey talks to Oven-Ready HR

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Employee wellbeing is clearly exercising the minds of CEOs. A recent article by the World Economic Forum titled “Is there a doctor in the boardroom?” profiles the work that chief medical officers from firms such as Anglo American and BP are doing to help combat employee burnout, deal with rising levels of stress and anxiety and to increase productivity. However, don’t think for a second this focus by firms on wellbeing is new. Think back to the Cadbury family in the 19th century who pioneered the health and fitness of their employees by building a village with modern housing, parks, swimming pools and medical facilities for their chocolaate factory workers. Joining me to discuss a return to these Quaker values is Robert Tansey. Robert led Sky’s ground-breaking partnership with British Cycling and was chairman of Team Sky from 2010-2015. Latterly, Robert co-foundedan initiative to help the nation's employees become healthier and happier and in 2021 successfully launchedinto the corporate wellbeing market.

