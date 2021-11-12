Active job postings at record high in first week of November

Jobs Recovery Tracker. There has been a drop-off in hiring for construction sector roles including painters and decorators (down 17.8%), roofers (-13.4%), plasterers and bricklayers (both -11.3%). Chief executive Neil Carberry said: “The latest job advert numbers show recruitment activity staying strong in the run-up to Christmas. The general positive trend varies by region and sector, however.Growth in the number of job adverts being posted shows no signs of slowing down in the run-up to Christmas, with 221,000 new vacancies posted in the first week of November – the fourth highest weekly figure since the onset of the pandemic, according to a recruitment body. There were 2.68 million active job postings between 25 October and 7 November, which the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) said was another record high. The most in-demand roles included driving instructors (job adverts up 32.2%), prison officers (13%), forklift truck drivers (9.1%) and secondary school teachers (9.1%), according to its