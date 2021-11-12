Latest NewsLabour turnoverOnline recruitmentRecruitment & retention

Active job postings at record high in first week of November

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber
Demand for driving instructors grew 32.2%
Growth in the number of job adverts being posted shows no signs of slowing down in the run-up to Christmas, with 221,000 new vacancies posted in the first week of November – the fourth highest weekly figure since the onset of the pandemic, according to a recruitment body. There were 2.68 million active job postings between 25 October and 7 November, which the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) said was another record high. The most in-demand roles included driving instructors (job adverts up 32.2%), prison officers (13%), forklift truck drivers (9.1%) and secondary school teachers (9.1%), according to its Jobs Recovery Tracker. There has been a drop-off in hiring for construction sector roles including painters and decorators (down 17.8%), roofers (-13.4%), plasterers and bricklayers (both -11.3%). Chief executive Neil Carberry said: “The latest job advert numbers show recruitment activity staying strong in the run-up to Christmas. The general positive trend varies by region and sector, however. “It’s vital that, as the recovery continues, government put measures in place that will help companies invest with confidence, thereby increasing productivity and helping the economy to grow. “That includes a revolution in the skills system, especially focused on helping those furthest from the labour market into work. The best way to achieve this is through
