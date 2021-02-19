Standard Chartered Bank to discuss redefining reward post-Covid

Susan Tew, Standard Chartered Bank

Susan Tew, global diversity manager at Standard Chartered Bank, will explore the changing face of reward in light of the Covid-19 pandemic at the Employee Benefits Insights 2021 event.

Employee Benefits

Insights 2021 Reserve your

free place now

Employers will learn how extreme challenges can drive a redefinition of the way businesses work, and how to achieve positive employee-endorsed change and engagement.

The session, which is being held at 3.30pm on Wednesday 17 March, will address the importance of linking reward strategies to shifting personal and business purposes and why flexible reward strategies are critical.

“Reviewing the definition of reward post-coronavirus is important because the unprecedented experience of the pandemic has altered what we all value, not just in terms of work but life generally,” said Tew. “This requires organisations to re-think their approaches to reward as a priority in line with this change.

Tew explained that Standard Chartered Bank has had to “reinforce the belief that we can trust our employees to do a great job even under such extreme constraints, pressures and issues caused by the pandemic”.

This has been reflected not just in its reward policies but in the way the company works, she said.

“We have instigated our ‘Future Work Now’ programme as a result which is about implementing agile working practices across the bank, eg flexible hours, place and modes of working. If it was not for the pandemic we would not be at implementation stage of this right now. Pre-coronavirus perceptions around agile working would have made this harder to do.”

The talk will form part of the Employee Benefits Insights 2021 line-up. The event will explore the latest trends, insights and solutions that provide effective and efficient reward strategies in a coronavirus climate.

The CPD-accredited online series, sponsored by Unmind and Bright Horizons, is free to access and attendees can register here.