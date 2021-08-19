Stimulating jobs lower risk of dementia

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.People in mentally stimulating jobs later in their career are less at risk of dementia than those in more mundane roles, research has found. A study by scientists at University College London looked at data from 108,000 patients who had taken part in research in the UK, US and Europe examining links between work-related factors and chronic disease.
Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.