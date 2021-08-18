Pay awards stabilise at 2%

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Pay awards have stabilised at a ‘welcome’ 2% after a year of uncertainty, according to analysis by XpertHR. The median basic pay award between May and July 2021 was at this level, unchanged on the figure seen in each of the three previous rolling quarters.
