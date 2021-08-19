Digital bank Revolut to offer early wage access

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.UK digital banking start-up Revolut has announced that it will allow customers to access up to half their monthly salary before they are paid. Using the ‘Payday’ service, workers will be able to draw out wages they have already accrued for a flat fee of £1.50 each time.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.