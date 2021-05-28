Stonewall’s diversity scheme accused of being unlawful

Photo: Transgender symbol

The ‘diversity champions’ scheme run by LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall has been accused of providing unlawful advice on transgender rights.

Acas and the Equality and Human Rights Commission have withdrawn from the scheme, which advises about 850 organisations on achieving fully “inclusive” workplaces.

Both organisations said they had withdrawn on cost grounds, with the EHRC – which left in March – saying membership of the scheme did not represent value for money.

News of the withdrawals comes days after Essex University apologised for cancelling invitations to speak to two academics accused by some campaigners for being transphobic.

Jo Phoenix, an Open University professor in criminology at the Open University, had been booked to speak at a Centre for Criminology seminar on trans rights, imprisonment and the criminal justice system in 2019. But the event was cancelled after protests about her inclusion. Rosa Freedman, a professor of law development and global conflict at Reading University, was to be invited to speak at an event on antisemitism. She was dropped but reinstated after she complained.

Stonewall promotes its diversity champions scheme as “the leading employers’ programme for ensuring all LGBT staff are accepted without exception in the workplace”, and uses it to vet members’ policies to bring them in line with its own.

An independent report published by Essex University concluded that Stonewall’s advice was misleading and potentially illegal by misrepresenting the Equality Act 2010 to suggest the legislation included “gender identity”.

The report’s author, barrister Akua Reindorf, suggested the university should reconsider its ties to the campaigning group. Her report stated that the wording of the university’s policy on supporting trans and non-binary staff could have been used to support the idea that newspaper letters on trans issues, written by the two academics, could amount to or lead to unlawful harassment.

“This policy is founded on an erroneous understanding of the law,” said Reindorf. “In my view the policy states the law as Stonewall would prefer it to be, rather than the law as it is. To that extent the policy is misleading.”

The policy said it was unlawful under the Equality Act 2010 to discriminate against someone because of their gender identity or trans status. But Reindorf’s report said this did not accurately state the law, since “gender identity or trans status” were not protected characteristics; rather, the protected characteristic was gender reassignment.

Stonewall has removed the names of more than 850 companies and public bodies that it had listed on its website as diversity champions.

Liz Ward, a Stonewall director, confirmed Acas’s decision to withdraw from the scheme and said it was up to employers how they met statutory requirements.

She had previously said in defence of the scheme: “Our advice on the Equality Act is based on guidance provided by the Equality and Human Rights Commission, which was recently reaffirmed in the High Court.”

Stonewall was founded in 1989 (it is named after the Greenwich Village riots in New York in 1969) to protect and expand the rights of gay, lesbian and bisexual people at time when the Conservative government had introduced Section 28 to prevent the “promotion” of homosexuality. Among its founders was Times columnist Matthew Parris who wrote this week that Stonewall should not involve itself with trans issues.

He said: “Stonewall should have stood clear. Now it seems to have dived into the judicial issue of whether would-be trans children can consent to chemical or surgical intervention. This is not something on which gays, lesbians or bisexuals can speak with greater authority than any other citizen. I repeat: it has nothing to do with us.”

Stonewall has been contacted for additional comment.

