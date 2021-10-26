Gig economyLatest NewsCase law

What the Stuart Delivery case tells us about the right of substitution

by Jo Broadbent and Stefan Martin
Worker status determinations in the courts usually revolve around whether a worker can provide a substitute to carry out their tasks. Jo Broadbent and Stefan Martin consider a recent case that involved a courier who could choose to release work to others, and whether it could have an impact on case law. In Stuart Delivery Ltd v Augustine, the UK Court of Appeal confirmed that a courier who could offer a time slot he had signed up to cover to other couriers was still obliged to perform work personally. This meant that he was a worker under employment protection legislation, despite having a limited right of substitution. Mr Augustine worked for Stuart Delivery as a courier. He could accept jobs on an ad-hoc basis, or sign up to work at particular times, which were referred to as slots. There were financial incentives to sign up to slots. If a courier either could not or did not want to work a slot they had agreed to, they could offer it to other couriers on the platform. However, if no-one else agreed to work the slot, there were penalties if the original courier did not do so. When the relationship ended, Mr Augustine claimed that he was a worker and entitled not to have unauthorised deductions made from his pay and protections under the Working Time Regulations. Stuart Delivery argued that he was not a worker because he was not obliged to perform services personally as he could send a substitute to work if he was no longer able or willing to perform one of his slots. The obligation to provide services personally is a pre-requisite for a worker relationship.

Worker status challenges

