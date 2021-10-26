What the Stuart Delivery case tells us about the right of substitution

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

In Stuart Delivery Ltd v Augustine , the UK Court of Appeal confirmed that a courier who could offer a time slot he had signed up to cover to other couriers was still obliged to perform work personally. This meant that he was a worker under employment protection legislation, despite having a limited right of substitution. Mr Augustine worked for Stuart Delivery as a courier. He could accept jobs on an ad-hoc basis, or sign up to work at particular times, which were referred to as slots. There were financial incentives to sign up to slots. If a courier either could not or did not want to work a slot they had agreed to, they could offer it to other couriers on the platform. However, if no-one else agreed to work the slot, there were penalties if the original courier did not do so. When the relationship ended, Mr Augustine claimed that he was a worker and entitled not to have unauthorised deductions made from his pay and protections under the Working Time Regulations. Stuart Delivery argued that he was not a worker because he was not obliged to perform services personally as he could send a substitute to work if he was no longer able or willing to perform one of his slots. The obligation to provide services personally is a pre-requisite for a worker relationship.