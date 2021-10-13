Amazon delivery drivers launch claim for employment rights

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Law firm Leigh Day is looking to launch group action against Amazon to secure employment rights for drivers. It will argue that delivery drivers hired via third party companies should be given the same rights as direct Amazon employees. According to Leigh Day, drivers who work for Amazon’s “delivery service partners” are not entitled to the national minimum wage or an employment contract because they are self-employed. The firm has already started legal action on behalf of two drivers and is now looking for others to join a group action. It believes they could be entitled to an average of £10,500 compensation for each year they have delivered for the company. Leigh Day estimates that at least 3,000 drivers could be eligible for compensation totalling £140 million. Similar to Uber or other taxi hailing companies, Leigh Day claims that Amazon drivers are given estimated timings between deliveries via an app. They are not allowed to bring parcels back to the depot at the end of the day so must use extra fuel to redeliver, according to Leigh Day. Amazon refutes this claim, saying no estimated timings are given, and that the routing app is used for guidance only. Drivers are also compensated for fuel rather than this coming out of their earnings, a spokesperson said.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.