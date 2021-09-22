Gig economyLatest NewsTrade unionsHolidays and holiday payMinimum wage

Bounds Taxis drivers are workers, tribunal finds

Drivers at a Northampton-based taxi firm who were required to wear uniforms, drive branded cars and log on to an app in order to accept jobs have won the right to be recognised as workers. The employment tribunal's ruling in the Bounds Taxis case is the latest to affect the gig economy.  It follows the Supreme Court's landmark judgment in the Uber vs Aslam case, handed down in February,  where the court ruled Uber drivers were workers entitled to rights including holiday pay and the national minimum wage whenever they had the Uber app switched on. Two drivers, Mr Shah and Mr Adjei, brought a claim against United Travel Group, which traded as Bounds Taxis, arguing that they should be recognised as workers entitled to rest breaks and paid holiday. The respondent argued that the drivers were self-employed as it merely provided an app called "iCabbie" for a fixed fee of £175 per week to enable them to receive jobs. The app rental fee is non-negotiable and applies regardless of the hours worked. If a driver fails to pay the fee they have to pay a £10 penalty for each day they fail to pay. If they did not log in to the app, they could not receive jobs for Bounds Taxis. They were not allowed to accept jobs outside the app and if they missed a particular job or declined it, they would be logged off the app for a period of time. The drivers were also required to attend an onboarding session at the Bounds office. If a driver failed to attend, they could not obtain work through the ap
