Take part in a survey on bereavement leave

Following the Government’s publication of a bill that will enable employers to offer two weeks’ paid leave to parents who have lost a child, XpertHR is conducting a survey on bereavement leave.

Bereavement leave: a topical issue for all employers Government publishes parental bereavement leave bill The Government has published a bill that will offer two weeks’ paid leave for bereaved parents. Parental bereavement leave: a small step in the right direction While recognising the good intentions behind the recently published bill, consultant editor Darren Newman questions the practical value of the proposed new right to paid parental bereavement leave. Bereavement and compassionate leave: what is the right thing to do? Facebook has announced that employees can now take up to 20 days of paid leave if an immediate family member dies.

The research looks at bereavement leave arrangements and how employers deal with bereaved employees. It also covers employer awareness of the Parental Bereavement (Leave and Pay Bill), which proposes to introduce the right to two weeks’ paid leave for bereaved parents from 2020. In exchange for completing this survey, you will receive a:

complimentary copy of the findings once we have completed our analysis; and

free copy of the XpertHR annual leave survey report on completion of the survey.

In addition, respondents whose data can be used in XpertHR survey analyses will be entered into a draw for the chance to win one of four £250 prizes.

Prize draw terms and conditions: The closing date for the prize draw is 31 December 2017. All those respondents whose data can be used in XpertHR survey analyses will be entered into the draw, which will take place in w/c 15 January 2018. There are four prizes of £250 each and the winners will be notified by email during w/c 15 January 2018.