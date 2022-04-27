Talent management for a hybrid workforce (webinar)

The past two years have changed so much about the workplace, but what has been the impact on talent management?

As your people split their time between the workplace and their homes, it can become harder to measure certain aspects of performance, and managers can struggle to spot the true potential in an individual.

Different personalities have adapted to remote working in distinct ways and this can sometimes mask their behaviours and disguise their abilities.

So what can HR teams do to ensure that hybrid working doesn’t get in the way of strong talent management? How should they identify talent in this new way of working, and how should they develop people in a fair and effective way?

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with Talentia, tackles these questions and more as we bring together a panel of experts to discuss this emerging challenge.

Join Rob Moss, editor of Personnel Today, along with Claudia Porretto, people development and systems manager at the Italian payment provider Mooney, and Fabio Cardilli, HCM product manager for Talentia, as they examine the issues that affect talent management in this new world of working, provide learnings on what works and highlight potential obstacles.

Register now to reserve your place and learn:

The information you need for successful talent management when hybrid working

How you can track potential and mobility opportunities

Identify skills gaps and succession shortages

And how best to monitor risk and readiness.

About our speakers

Claudia Porretto is people development and systems manager at Mooney, an Italy-based payment technology company. A cultural anthropologist, Claudia has been working in talent management in multinational companies with a strong digital identity for 10 years. During her career, she contributed to the design of performance management models and to the digital transformation of HR processes. She is passionate about technology and D&I, and one of the founders of a non-profit organization that deals with the digital divide and creating networking between women who work in technology field.

Fabio Cardilli is product manager at Talentia Software. Fabio has responsibility for product envisioning and positioning, multi-country requirements, macro design, support for marketing, and pre-sales operations. He graduated in Information Sciences at the University of Bari, and has been working in the IT sector for more than 20 years focusing on the use of technology for the enhancement of human capital and the simplification of HR processes.