Tax wealth instead of employers, report urges

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber
ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy
The government should lower the employer element of the forthcoming Health and Social Care Levy and cut the rate of employers’ national insurance contributions in order to aid post-Covid economic growth and reward effort and enterprise. This is according to a report from “liberal conservative” think-tank Bright Blue, which found that the government should offset a potential reduction in the level of taxation on work by increasing the overall taxation on wealth. From 1 April 2022, employers, employees and the self-employed will pay an additional 1.25 pence in the pound on top of the national insurance contributions (NICs) they already pay, which government has said will go directly to supporting the NHS and social care bodies. This means an employee with a £20,000 annual salary will pay an extra £89 in tax, whereas someone on £50,000 will pay £464 more. From April 2023 onwards, NICs will reduce to 2021-2022 tax year levels and will be replaced by a new 1.25% Health and Social Care (HSC) Levy, the revenue from which will be ringfenced and used to fund UK health and social care bodies. The government has come under increasing pressure to cancel the planned NICs rise, with critics suggesting it would have a significant impact on the lower paid. However, writing in the Sunday Times at the weekend, Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak said the increase “must go ahead”, stating “there is no magic money tree”. Bright Blue’s Rightfully rewarded report notes that the HSC Levy and NICs increases cannot be abolished, but can be made much fairer by instead increasing taxation on individual’s wealth, which is often derived from “luck and inheritance”. “Though the public finances need to be repaired in the wake of the pandemic, simply squeezing more money out of the tax system without improving its design would be a mistake,” said Sam Robinson, senior researcher at Bright Blue.

