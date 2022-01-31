British Sign Language Bill passes second reading

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The UK Deaf community is celebrating after a Bill to give British Sign Language legal recognition passed its second reading on Friday (28 January). Although the language was formally recognised by the UK government in 2003, it does not yet have full legal status. This means many Deaf people are unable to access essential information and services in their own language. A Private Members Bill was introduced on 16 June 2021 by Rosie Cooper, Labour MP for West Lancashire and the campaign for legal recognition has been backed by Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner, Deaf actress Rose Ayling-Ellis. If the Bill successfully passes through the House of Commons and House of Lords, a BSL Act would increase the official status and public awareness of BSL. It would mean that government departments and public bodies should follow guidance that gives Deaf people “equal access to education, employment, public services such as the NHS”, according to the British Deaf Association (BDA).
