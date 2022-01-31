Zero hoursLatest NewsJob creation and lossesLabour marketRecruitment & retention

Young people returning to insecure jobs, says study

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher
Pic: Shutterstock

One in three young people has returned to work during the pandemic into a secure or atypical role, according to think tank the Resolution Foundation. Its Leaving Lockdown report found that while many young people managed to secure work after the coronavirus lockdowns, they still faced a number of challenges in the labour market. The think tank concluded that while support schemes such as furlough managed to keep a lid on youth unemployment, one in three 18- to 24-year-olds had experienced at least three months of worklessness during the pandemic, as did one fifth of 25- to 34-year-olds. By October 2021, however, three-quarters (76%) of young people who were in work before the pandemic but workless during the winter lockdown had returned to work, it said. But while the unemployment rate for 18- to 24-year-olds fell in the three months to November 2021 to 9.8% – compared to a pre-pandemic rate of 10.5% – many of these “returners” were working on temporary contracts, zero-hours arrangements, agency work or variable hours.

Insecure work

Pandemic drove changes in shape of the workforce, not unemployment  Insecure workers at risk of further pandemic harms, OH professionals say 
Those who had experienced periods of worklessness were more likely to be in insecure work, it added. Thirty-three percent of these young people were now employed in atypical work, compared to 12% of young people who had worked throughout the pandemic. The Resolution Foundation also found that the number of 18- to 24-year-olds who are economically inactive and not in full-time study (NEETs) increased, especially among young men, where numbers were up by 47,000 compared to spring 2021. The impact on young people’s mental health should not be underestimated, the think tank said. Almost two-thirds of those who had been workless
