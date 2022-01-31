Young people returning to insecure jobs, says study

Leaving Lockdown report found that while many young people managed to secure work after the coronavirus lockdowns, they still faced a number of challenges in the labour market. The think tank concluded that while support schemes such as furlough managed to keep a lid on youth unemployment, one in three 18- to 24-year-olds had experienced at least three months of worklessness during the pandemic, as did one fifth of 25- to 34-year-olds. By October 2021, however, three-quarters (76%) of young people who were in work before the pandemic but workless during the winter lockdown had returned to work, it said. But while the unemployment rate for 18- to 24-year-olds fell in the three months to November 2021 to 9.8% – compared to a pre-pandemic rate of 10.5% – many of these “returners” were working on temporary contracts, zero-hours arrangements, agency work or variable hours.One in three young people has returned to work during the pandemic into a secure or atypical role, according to think tank the Resolution Foundation. Its