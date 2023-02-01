Collective redundancyRetailLatest NewsJob creation and lossesRedundancy

Tesco to cut 2,000 jobs in supermarket restructure

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The supermarket said demand for hot deli and other specialist counters had decreased significantly
Maureen McLean / Alamy Stock Photo
The supermarket said demand for hot deli and other specialist counters had decreased significantly
Maureen McLean / Alamy Stock Photo

Supermarket giant Tesco has announced plans to cut around 2,000 jobs as it restructures the way it runs stores.

It said around 1,750 team manager posts across larger stores were at risk, with a new tier of lower-paid shift leader positions coming in to manage shop floors. Around 120 roles in head office and 70 in a call centre in Milton Keynes are also at risk.

The company will also close certain food counters and hot delis at the end of February, due to a “significant decrease in demand” and will consult with affected staff about moving them to other roles in the business.

Company managers who take the new shift-leader positions will have their pay protected for two years, it said.

“We will realign our manager roles to ensure they are all of equal size and complexity, focusing on overall store performance and supporting our colleagues to serve their customers, communities and planet a little better every day,” a statement said.

Tesco has been rolling out a new management structure in 350 smaller superstores since 2019, and the decision has now been taken to extend the structure across larger superstores and Tesco Extra shops.

Tesco redundancies

Tesco to cut hundreds of jobs at regional offices 

Court of Appeal overturns Tesco ‘fire and rehire’ ruling

Collective redundancy consultation 

Tesco UK and Ireland CEO Jason Tarry said: “These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we can, as well as ensuring our store offer reflects what our customers value the most.

“Our priority is to support those colleagues impacted and help find alternative roles within our business from the vacancies and newly created roles we have available.”

The announcement yesterday coincided with news that Tesco would buy the Paperchase stationery brand after the company fell into administration. However, the supermarket chain will only buy the intellectual property and brand, not the shops, so more than 800 jobs at the card retailer are still at risk.

Shopworkers union Usdaw said it had been consulted by Tesco about the plans.

Daniel Adams, Usdaw national officer, said there was “no good time to receive news like this”, and that it would be devastating for those affected amid the current cost-of-living crisis.

“We will be doing all we can to support members throughout the process with a view to protecting jobs and, where this is not possible, securing the best possible deal for those affected,” he said.

Tesco added that there would be a small number of localised changes to roles, including the closure of eight in-store pharmacies, moving some overnight roles to daytime, and reducing hours in some Post Offices.

Rival supermarket Sainsbury’s announced a similar restructure last year, closing a large number of in-store cafes and hot food counters.

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in retail and wholesale

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Aldi warehouse staff receive 15% annual pay rise

What is Aldi’s business model and working culture?

M&S store expansion to create 3,400 jobs

Sainsbury’s ups pay to £11 an hour from...

Greggs gives workers a 10% pay rise

Union gets permission to take Tesco fire and...

Three UK employees see pay rise by almost...

How M&S is improving work-life balance for retail...

Apprenticeship levy flexibility would unlock retail skills investment

Aldi pay increases 15% to £11 per hour