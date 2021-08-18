Tesco worker wins sex discrimination claim after PTSD incident

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A Tesco worker who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has won a sex discrimination claim after he was trapped in a room by his female boss. Mr King, who is 6ft tall, said his line manager Ms Francis had “falsely imprisoned” him at work. He then said his complaint was ridiculed by other managers, who said he could not be frightened by a “little woman” – Francis is 5ft 4in.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.