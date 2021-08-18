MenopauseDiscriminationLatest NewsWellbeing

Menopause protected characteristic not ruled out, says MP

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Women and equalities committee chair Caroline Nokes
Imageplotter / Alamy Stock Photo
Women and equalities committee chair Caroline Nokes
Imageplotter / Alamy Stock Photo

Changing equality law to offer greater protections to women experiencing the menopause should not be ruled out, the MP leading an inquiry into menopause discrimination has said. Women and equalities committee chair Caroline Nokes said the inquiry had heard from women who had been forced to pursue disability claims against their employers after experiencing menopause-related discrimination at work, despite menopause not being a disability. Under the Equality Act 2010, menopause discrimination is largely covered under three protected characteristics – age, sex and disability discrimination – but is not a protected characteristic itself. The inquiry, launched by the committee last month, is looking into whether the act needs to be strengthened to recognise menopause as a protected characteristic, said Nokes, which may give women who experience menopause-related discrimination better access to compensation at employment tribunals. “One of the key messages coming through is that people don’t feel that they’ve got adequate recourse to tribunals, because they think the legislation isn’t clear enough,” Nokes told the Guardian. “We are hearing too many stories of people finding the most convenient mechanism to bring a claim for disability discrimination – the menopause isn’t a disability. “If the current legislation is working, then great. But if it’s not working, and we’ve made maternity a p
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

