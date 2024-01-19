Careers in HRCIPDLatest NewsHR qualificationsGender pay gap

CIPD reports revenue and membership growth

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher CIPD president Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith
CIPD president Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith

Membership and revenue went up at the CIPD in 2023 as many in the profession faced “stark choices”, its annual report has revealed.

In the foreword to the report from chief executive Peter Cheese, chair of the board Valerie Hughes D’Aeth and president Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith, the CIPD acknowledged that many members had struggled with maintaining the balance of managing change with retaining the trust of their workforce

“Do we enable short-term actions, in response to immediate financial challenges, that risk the erosion of business sustainability, environmental sustainability, job quality, workforce wellbeing, fairness and inclusion? Or do we push for forward-thinking, evidence-based investment that can sustain our people, our organisations and, ultimately, our societies?” they asked.

Membership of the HR professional body rose slightly in 2022-23 to 160,300 after a dip last year. The number of chartered members dropped slightly to 43,800.

CIPD and the HR profession

CIPD people profession survey: tech advances not having a large impact in the UK 

CIPD publishes manifesto for good work 

The CIPD increased its revenue by 6% in its latest financial year from 42.4 million to 44.8 million. Membership fees contributed 24.8 million of that total, while business-to-business revenue (from activities such as running and assessing qualifications or advisory services) went up 29%.

Operating costs increased as the organisation grew, however, leading to an operating loss of £1.7 million for the year.

This year the CIPD launched a new code of conduct, which has been downloaded more than 8,000 times, according to its annual report. The organisation said 119 complaint enquiries had been received about members during the year.

In terms of the make-up of the CIPD, it grew its workforce by 41 over the year to 431. Its gender split is 70% female to 30% male, and 66% of employees are white. Only 5.8% of employees report a disability, up from 3.6% in 2022.

Despite having a predominantly female workforce, its median gender pay gap was 12% (down from 13.7% in 2022), although a snapshot of these figures in June revealed this figure to be 7.4%.

The CIPD also voluntarily reports its ethnicity pay gap, which was 16.8% in 2023, up from 14.5% in 2022.

In the 2022-23 financial year, chief executive Peter Cheese earned £274,780 – an executive pay ratio of almost 7:1 to the median earner in the organisation. Its lowest salary is £23,400.

When it came to training and development, the CIPD said its average spend per employee was £812, although this was higher for leadership development training (£2,874).

The CIPD has been approached for comment.

 

Personnel Today Awards newsletter

Be the first to read updates relating to the annual Personnel Today Awards, celebrating excellence in HR and L&D among employers and suppliers.

HR Director opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR director jobs

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Public sector pay increases to match private sector

CIPD ACE: Is the 9-box grid dead?

CIPD ACE: How HR can ‘make work work’

CIPD ACE: ‘Training is how we deal with...

Small business apprenticeships plummet

CIPD people profession survey: tech advances not having...

Sickness absence rates soar to 10-year high

CIPD publishes manifesto for good work

Four in 10 make counter-offers as skills shortages...

HR should drive ethical adoption of AI, says...