Three in 10 miss out on learning while hybrid working

Shutterstock

Three in 10 (29%) employees don’t receive training to support their professional development while working in a ‘hybrid’ environment.

This is according to management consultancy Lane4, which said more needed to be done to address the significant gaps in the learning opportunities offered to on-site and remote workers.

Of the 1,012 employees polled by YouGov for Lane4, 47% either didn’t receive training at all, or felt like the training they received wasn’t useful for hybrid working.

Asked about the skills their managers needed in a hybrid environment, 65% felt communication was important. This is particularly true of under 35s, with 78% valuing communication as the most important skill a manager can have while working through the pandemic.

Employees aged 18 to 35 generally valued all managerial skills less in a hybrid world, when compared to what they look for in their current working environment, but over 55s rated hybrid team management and leading through change as the skills that will be more important for managers in the future.

Adrian Moorhouse, managing director at Lane4, said: “Since the pandemic began, managers have had to take on a wider remit, from increased pastoral care to playing a greater role in fostering company culture. In many cases, managers have been asked to take on responsibilities that they may not have received support in developing the skills for. It’s therefore particularly worrying that so few people think the training they receive is useful for a hybrid working environment.”

Meanwhile, LinkedIn is to launch a new learning experience platform – LinkedIn Learning Hub – later this year, to support employers in building critical skills.

As well as aggregating all of an organisation’s learning resources, LinkedIn Learning Hub will also draw on skills insights, enable personalised content, and encourage community-based learning.

The platform can act as a central bank for all of an organisation’s learning resources, including LinkedIn Learning content, partner content, an organisation’s custom created content, and content from popular learning management systems (LMS) including SuccessFactors, Cornerstone and Saba.

Individual learners will receive AI-driven recommendations based on learning activity and broader LinkedIn insights, and can learn with their colleagues, peers and experts including LinkedIn Learning instructors

L&D teams will be able to identify skills gaps, pin key skills, benchmark themselves against similar companies, get insights on skills interests and learning activity, and track skills trends.

Architecture and design firm Foster + Partners is part of the beta testing process. Head of learning and development Laggi Diamadi said: “Learning metrics are very important to us and the ability to drill down on individual accounts or pull up and see what our peer organisations are learning is helping us stay ahead in our industry.”

