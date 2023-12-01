Three strengths for HR to build in 2024

Adaptability, resilience and hope will be crucial to HR in 2024 as people teams deal with a continuing array of challenges, says Ross Thornley.

It may be a month away, but as we venture into 2024, the business landscape continues to be shaped by unprecedented change and uncertainty.

For HR leaders, this poses a unique challenge: how to foster a workforce that not only endures but thrives in such an environment. Emerging HR trends will require three key qualities of adaptability, resilience and hope. So how do we set up for workplace success in the coming year?

Our analysis of over 7,000 professionals reveals a significant trend: adaptability is not just a desirable trait, it’s a necessity for survival and success in the modern workplace. Adaptability Quotient (AQ) scores strongly correlate with successful reskilling efforts. This is particularly relevant for roles undergoing rapid change, such as in the technology sector.

A focus on adaptability isn’t just about navigating change, it’s about embracing it as a constant and using it to drive continuous learning and growth.

Similarly, the correlation between resilience and work stress highlights an essential aspect of workplace wellbeing. But resilience is about more than endurance.

Our data indicates that mid-level managers, often caught between strategic directives and ground-level execution, face the highest stress levels.

For HR leaders, this means devising strategies that bolster the resilience of this critical group, ensuring they have the resources and support to manage stress effectively.

The role of hope

Surprisingly, hope plays a significant role in workplace adaptability. A hopeful outlook correlates positively with higher adaptability scores, suggesting that fostering a positive work environment can enhance an employee’s capacity to adapt and grow.

Celebrating small wins, encouraging positive communication and offering resources for personal and professional development are ways HR can cultivate a culture of hope.

Hope, a measurable psychological state, is the mindset to pursue goals and the ability to create alternative ways to reach them when challenged. It is rooted in positive psychology and works best when people combine agency (goal-directed energy) and pathways (to meet those goals).

So how does this triad of qualities support emerging and evolving workplace trends?

Navigating HR trends

The shift towards hybrid work models is a testament to the growing need for adaptability in our work environments. According to analysts at Gartner, 39% of global knowledge workers will operate in a hybrid model by the end of this year.

To ensure hybrid works successfully, HR strategies must support diverse work modes and tailoring approaches to meet the unique needs of different industries. It’s a call for adaptability in action, ensuring productivity and connection in varied work settings.

Rapid technological changes, particularly in AI and digitalisation, demand resilience from both organisations and their employees.

As technology reshapes business models and work practices, HR leaders must focus on upskilling and reskilling teams encouraging a culture of continuous learning and nurturing a workforce that’s resilient and agile in the face of technological evolution.

Employee empowerment

The rise of employee power and agency marks a shift towards more employee-centric organisational strategies.

This trend underscores the importance of hope and optimism in the workplace, as fulfilling employee needs and preferences is crucial for talent retention and engagement.

HR strategies must therefore prioritise employee wellbeing and empowerment, fostering a hopeful and positive work environment.

This will be crucial as organisations lean in further to the integration of AI in the workplace. This has the potential to amplify human capabilities, employees’ potential and innovation, but will also require adaptability in embracing new technologies and the resilience to navigate the dynamics of AI-human teamwork.

Four quick wins for HR leaders Offer tailored support to tech teams: Given the high-stress levels in tech roles, HR must prioritise wellbeing programmes, flexible work arrangements and mental health resources. Empower middle managers: Equip mid-level managers with leadership and stress management training. Ensure they have open channels for feedback and the necessary tools to lead effectively. Integrate adaptability with reskilling: Blend adaptability training with reskilling programmes to create a culture of continuous learning. Cultivate hope: Implement strategies that promote a positive work environment, reinforcing hope as a core organisational value.

HR leaders must ensure their workforce is equipped to work alongside AI, viewing it as an enabler rather than a disruptor.

Internal mobility

Shifting focus from external talent acquisition to internal mobility emphasises the value of nurturing and mobilising existing talent.

This approach resonates with the theme of resilience, as it involves adapting to changing needs by unlocking potential within the organisation. HR strategies must foster a culture where internal talent is identified, developed, and strategically deployed.

While all of this is happening, there have been warnings of a silent crisis of HR burnout. Tasked with addressing such a plethora of issues in their organisations, people teams themselves can be subject to stress and overwhelm.

The HR community needs to boost its own resilience and seek support to manage its own workload effectively and maintain wellbeing.

Multigenerational challenges

Finally, we’re seeing a generational shift in leadership style as ‘Gen X’ managers (and increasingly, millennials) step into leadership roles.

This brings a unique blend of experience and digital savviness, emphasising the importance of adaptability and resilience as emerging leaders navigate the challenges of managing multigenerational teams and driving digital transformation.

As we embark on our journey through 2024, the interplay of adaptability, resilience and hope becomes increasingly crucial in navigating these emerging HR trends.

By embracing these qualities, HR leaders can craft strategies that not only address the challenges of today but also pave the way for a future where imagination and innovation thrive.

