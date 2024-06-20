Hybrid workingOfficesLatest NewsRetailWorking from home

Asos wants employees to attend more in-person meetings

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch T Schneider/Shutterstock
T Schneider/Shutterstock

Fashion retailer Asos has told employees they could face disciplinary action if they fail to follow its flexible working policy, which for some departments stipulates that staff should attend the office at least three days a week.

Asos’s communications with staff have emphasised the importance of attending in-person meetings, and told them there was a “very real need” for people in the business to see, touch and feel the clothes it sells, which was “impossible virtually”.

The company said that virtual meetings had a “detrimental” effect on the company’s performance.

Certain teams at Asos are required to work in the office at least three days a week with creative, marketing and production teams being asked to conduct most meetings in person. Virtual attendance at some meetings put a “strain” on the wider team, said the retailer.

Return to office

Law firm includes office attendance in performance reviews

Manchester Utd co-owner signals end of WFH policy

CEOs want full return to office, finds KPMG survey

Brainstorming, pre-production and commercial meetings all need to take place in-person, the firm has told employees.

Asos, which owns the Topshop and Topman labels, has been under pressure to get the business and its employees firing on all cylinders again after a stark turnaround in its fortunes in recent years.

The retailer, in which Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has a stake, is among the many firms that saw a sales surge during the pandemic because of the shift to online shopping. Since then, however, it has experienced a slowdown in demand as shoppers return to the high street and competition with other fast fashion companies grows.

José Antonio Ramos Calamonte, chief executive of Asos, has taken several actions to drive profitability, including reducing stock levels, having stricter criteria on returns and more disciplined marketing.

While Asos has joined myriad employers who are encouraging workers to return to the office, some organisations have warned the move is counterproductive. Recent studies have confirmed that hybrid working is at least as productive as in-office working.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Bonus boon for Games Workshop employees

Asda outsourcing plans prompt job fears

Investors pressure Amazon on union membership practices

Frontline workers’ mental health in decline

Morrisons warehouse workers strike over pension contribution change

Lidl to match Aldi on hourly pay from...

Asda supported internship for learning disabilities a success

Woman who worked unpaid for 20 years was...

John Lewis publishes job interview questions to aid...

What could Usdaw’s case against Tesco mean for...