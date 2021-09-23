FurloughJob Support SchemeJob creation and lossesLabour marketLatest News

Unemployment warning for this autumn as furlough scheme winds up

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Six percent of the UK workforce remains on full or partial furlough according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, with the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme on the cusp of its final week. The figures led one analyst to warn the government that many people would face difficulties this autumn once the scheme closed and urged it not to press ahead with the cut in Universal Credit. Although the ONS found that the proportion of businesses’ workforce on full or partial furlough was broadly unchanged from late July to mid-August 2021, at 6%; about one in six (16%) of the workforce in “other service activities” occupations, for example, hairdressing and other beauty treatment businesses, were using the CJRS. However, this had declined from a high of 79% in late January 2021. Of the workforce who are reported to be on furlough, about two-fifths (43%) are still fully furloughed, equating to about 600,000 people, the figures suggest. Responding to the ONS Business Insights and Conditions Survey, independent think-tank the Resolution Foundation has calculated that about one million employees will still be on furlough on 30 September, when the scheme closes, and will face a “testing autumn”. The Foundation predicts that although most workers still on furlough would return to their previous jobs, particularly those on partial furlough, there would still be hundreds of
Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Employers return £1.3 billion in furlough cash

Numbers on furlough fall to lowest level yet

Businesses could face welter of fraud probes once...

Record increases in starting salaries as candidate supply...

TUC calls for government action on pandemic ‘class...

Jo Swinson to lead research into flexible furlough’s...

Redundancies continue to fall in face of furlough...

CBI: Labour shortages will continue for two years...

Bank holidays: six things employers need to know

British Airways warns of steep rise in staff...