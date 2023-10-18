Miller & Carter tip-sharing policy criticised

Restaurant chain Miller & Carter has been criticised for taking payments from waiting staff in order to cover tips for kitchen and other back-of-house workers.

According to The Guardian, the policy introduced at some restaurants has put workers at risk of earning below the national minimum wage.

Waiting staff at some outlets are asked to contribute a percentage of sales to be distributed among kitchen staff. Some restaurants have capped this at between £20 and £40 per day, but the Unite union has claimed that this can still be more than what has been earned in card tips, which cannot be guaranteed, meaning some waiting staff are taking home less than the wages they are owed.

Staff at each restaurant reportedly voted on how they wished to share out cash and card tips, as well as the service charge levied on bills covering larger parties, but The Guardian suggested that employees were offered a limited number of options to vote on.

One worker said they had been asked to choose between a percentage of card tips or 1.5% of sales, capped at £30 a day.

Until this month many restaurants asked waiters to pay a fixed fee of less than £10 a day based on the day and time of their shift, while some restaurants shared the percentage of the service charge collected.

One staff member told The Guardian: “On a Monday lunch you can earn zero [in tips and service charge] and be in debt to the company.”

Bryan Simpson, lead organiser for hospitality workers at Unite, said: “This is one of the worst tips policies we’ve ever come across because it forces low-paid workers to find tips that can never be guaranteed.

“Our members are already losing hundreds in lost income. There is a strongly held fear among our members that they will be brought below the minimum wage by this system.

“Put simply, this is an undemocratic and unworkable policy, which is designed to force low-paid waiters to make up for the failure of the company to pay their kitchen, bar and junior management enough.”

Mitchells & Butlers, Miller & Carter’s parent company, has been contacted for comment.

Miller & Carter told The Guardian that “each team, at each individual site, democratically decides on that team’s own tipping distribution policy”.

“Team members have not, and will never be, asked to contribute towards tips from their own remuneration and are always paid at, or above, national minimum wage,” it said.

The Employment (Allocation of Tips) Act 2023 introduces a requirement for employers to give all tips, gratuities and service charges to workers without any deductions. It also obliges employers to distribute tips fairly between workers. The measures are expected to come into force in 2024, following a consultation and secondary legislation.

