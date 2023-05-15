Top five findings on DEI and how to take action (webinar)

Tuesday 13 June 2023, 2:00pm BST

Diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) are high on many organisations’ agenda. But what are employers actually doing?

What are HR professionals prioritising, and how are employees reacting?

In March, Culture Amp ran an international research project with more than 5,000 employees and 1,250 HR decision-makers to understand the state of DEI in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, the US and Canada.

In this Personnel Today webinar, in association with Culture Amp, senior people scientist, Eleni Teichmann, shares the results of the research, including insights on which DEI initiatives companies are prioritising and why?

Hosted by editor Rob Moss, Eleni also shares how employees rate their DEI experience and discusses initiatives that can help companies to build a more equitable and inclusive workplace for everyone.

From the employee perspective, Eleni examines how employees feel about their organisation’s approach to DEI, their own experiences in the workplace and how this ultimately affects their attitude and commitment towards the company they work for.

Register now to learn about:

What is most important for HR decision-makers for DEI

Common barriers in driving DEI initiatives forward

Understanding your employees’ experiences

How you can take action.

The research shares five of the most interesting findings from this research with a focus on the European sample, with practical ideas around what you can do to drive action in your own organisation.

This webinar includes a live Q&A with Eleni, downloadable slides and audience polls.

About our speaker

Eleni Teichmann, senior people scientist at Culture Amp, partners with customers in collecting, understanding, and taking action on employee feedback through the use of technology and the application of psychological knowledge, theory and practice.

Prior to Culture Amp, she worked for Berlin’s police department, first in in-house consulting specialising in assessment and selection, statistics and organisational development. Later, Eleni took on roles as group lead for strategic assessment, recruiting and employer branding. She previously gained experience in the psychometrics industry, HR consulting and L&D in a tech and gaming start-up.

Eleni has an MSc in Industrial & Organisational Psychology and has studied at the Universities of Bochum, Berlin and Warsaw. Her main areas of interest include employee engagement, leadership and workplace culture as well as mental health.

