School leavers to be welcomed on train driver courses

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch
Thousands of train drivers are set to retire over the next five years
Eighteen-year-olds will be able to qualify to become train drivers under plans set out by the government this week.

A chronic shortage of drivers, exacerbated by current industrial action, has seen ministers decide to lower the age at which train-operating companies can recruit drivers from 20 to 18. This will help to “build resilience” in the industry, supporters of the policy say.

The plan has the backing of Aslef, the drivers’ union, and the train operating companies. A consultation will take place within the next month and there are hopes that young people will be able to join training schemes this year.

In April, a similar policy was launched in respect to bus and lorry drivers.

More than 5,000 drivers are predicted to be retiring during the next five years, adding to a growing shortfall in the number of drivers needed to run services. This has led to an over-reliance on voluntary overtime.

Age restrictions

Age restrictions to be relaxed for bus and lorry drivers 

Prison officers say retirement age of 68 is unfair 

Training new drivers takes between 12 and 18 months with trainees having to pass psychological, fitness and competence tests.

Huw Merriman, the rail minister, said: “This proposal would mean more opportunities for young people to get the skills they need to succeed while delivering for passengers too. With the average age of a train driver at 48, we risk seeing the workforce shrink significantly in the years ahead, meaning more driver shortages and a heavier reliance on overtime working.”

Mick Whelan, the general secretary of Aslef, said: “We firmly believe there should be enough drivers to cover all the available shifts and do not agree with the reliance on rest-day working and overtime. We’ve always agreed with the train operators that lowering the age drivers can begin their training will help the ­industry.

“Not only will it increase the number of drivers but we also believe that those at the pointy end of the train should reflect the communities they serve, and that includes having young people in cabs.”

Eighteen-year-olds are already eligible to drive London Underground trains; the new policy only affects mainland trains.

The reliance on voluntary overtime has been exposed in the past two years, with 64 days of rest-day working bans imposed across the network as part of the dispute over drivers’ pay. This has led to cuts in services.

 

