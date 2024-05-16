Financial servicesLatest NewsProfessional servicesRecruitment & retentionGraduates

HSBC and Deloitte pull job offers to foreign graduates

HSBC and Deloitte have reportedly withdrawn job offers to foreign graduates of UK universities after the salary threshold for a skilled worker visa was increased.

According to reports, the organisations have been put off hiring non-UK national graduates after the minimum salary required to obtain a skilled worker visa increased from £26,000 to £38,700, and to £30,960 for people under the age of 26.

KPMG has also pulled job offers to graduates for the same reason.

According to the Financial Times, HSBC and Deloitte have told dozens of people that their job offers have been revoked.

HSBC’s decision affects “digital innovation” graduates who were due to work in its Sheffield office. They had reportedly attended several welcome events, had “work buddies” assigned to them, and were set to join in July.

One person said: “I had three other offers that I rejected… Having spent £50,000 on attending university in the UK, I now have to go back to my home country.”

An HSBC spokesperson told the FT: “Due to changes in the rules covering those seeking sponsored visas to work in the UK we are unable to take forward a small number of offers to candidates as part of our graduate scheme this year. Whilst this is disappointing for both the candidates involved and for HSBC we are required to follow the regulations of every market we operate in. We are currently in discussions with those impacted.”

Deloitte is said to have withdrawn offers to around 3% of its autumn graduate intake, around 35 people.

“The new eligibility criteria mean that some of our roles no longer meet the requirements for sponsorship of skilled worker visas,” a source told the newspaper.

Deloitte and HSBC have been contacted for comment.

Earlier this week the Migration Advisory Committee recommended that the government kept the graduate visa route open as it gives graduates an opportunity to build work experience and progress into higher-paying jobs.

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

