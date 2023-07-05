Train operators to announce ticket office closures

Rail operators are expected to confirm mass closures of ticket offices today, which is expected to change the roles of station staff.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operating companies, is expected to publish a public consultation on the gradual closure of hundreds of ticket offices today (5 July).

Ticket kiosks are expected to remain in large stations, but elsewhere station staff will be on concourses to sell tickets, offer travel advice and help people with accessibility needs.

The RDG said more people are buying tickets online or using ticket machines. Only 12% of tickets are currently sold in ticket offices, which are present in around three in five stations.

However, the RMT union – the UK’s largest rail union – has suggested members may strike if the plans go ahead.

General secretary Mick Lynch told the BBC that the union would not “meekly sit by and allow thousands of jobs to be sacrificed or see disabled and vulnerable passengers left unable to use the railways as a result”.

Railfuture, a campaign group that represents rail users, said the proposed closures would be bad for passengers, taxpayers and rail staff.

Director Neil Middleton said: “As taxpayers, we are naturally keen on value for money, and rail staff with the single role of selling an occasional rail ticket isn’t the best use of their time or our money. But, its an emotive subject, and we can see why.

“There needs to be a proper commitment to the new world which guarantees staff at stations for at least as long as at present, for the continued ability to buy tickets from rail staff as is currently available. In one sense, the ‘ticket office’ is a sideshow – the important issue is the people inside them – making the best possible use of their skills and energy to help passengers, with the training and resources they will need to do this.”

