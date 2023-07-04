The state of employee engagement 2023 (survey)

How is employee engagement changing at your organisation?

Whether it’s retention, recruitment, productivity, diversity and inclusion, or anything else impacting your organisation, we want to hear from people professionals across industries about how the world of HR is evolving.

Our exclusive survey with WorkBuzz asks whether it’s getting easier or more difficult to engage your employees, what your priorities are as an HR leader, and what’s having the greatest impact on your role.

We want to uncover the things influencing employee engagement strategies at a wide range of organisations, and learn what’s keeping you awake at night.

The questions in this survey should only take around 5 minutes and you will be entered into a special draw to win 1 of 4 prizes of up to £100 Amazon vouchers!

We’d love to hear your views. Take the survey now