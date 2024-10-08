Travelodge offers flexible roles in recruitment drive

Travelodge has said it will allow staff the option to choose hours and work that suits them as it launches a recruitment drive to fill more than 270 jobs.

The hotel chain operates more than 600 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain, employing more than 13,000 people.

Jobs on offer include full and part-time hotel manager and assistant managers, bar and cafe staff, housekeepers, receptionists and supervisors.

The company has previously targeted working parents who need hours that fit around school hours and holidays, or students who choose to work at both their home and university locations.

Katharine Gourley, Travelodge’s director of people operations said: “Travelodge’s aim is to ensure everyone has opportunities to learn more, earn more, and belong.”

Although it can be more challenging for hospitality employers to offer flexible working options, more and more businesses in this sector are looking at how technology can support more agile shift patterns or employees can have more autonomy over their hours.

With the Employment Rights Bill likely to be released tomorrow (10 October), some in the sector are worried that a requirement to give employees a contract that reflects their regular hours will be restrictive.

