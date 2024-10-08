HospitalityLatest NewsFlexible workingRecruitment & retention

Travelodge offers flexible roles in recruitment drive

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The company needs to fill more than 270 roles in the UK and beyond
Pic: Travelodge
The company needs to fill more than 270 roles in the UK and beyond
Pic: Travelodge

Travelodge has said it will allow staff the option to choose hours and work that suits them as it launches a recruitment drive to fill more than 270 jobs.

The hotel chain operates more than 600 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain, employing more than 13,000 people.

Jobs on offer include full and part-time hotel manager and assistant managers, bar and cafe staff, housekeepers, receptionists and supervisors.

The company has previously targeted working parents who need hours that fit around school hours and holidays, or students who choose to work at both their home and university locations.

Katharine Gourley, Travelodge’s director of people operations said: “Travelodge’s aim is to ensure everyone has opportunities to learn more, earn more, and belong.”

Although it can be more challenging for hospitality employers to offer flexible working options, more and more businesses in this sector are looking at how technology can support more agile shift patterns or employees can have more autonomy over their hours.

With the Employment Rights Bill likely to be released tomorrow (10 October), some in the sector are worried that a requirement to give employees a contract that reflects their regular hours will be restrictive.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR roles in hospitality and leisure on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in hospitality and leisure

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Non-hybrid employers missing out on graduate talent

This week’s Employment Rights Bill ‘could take years’...

Return to office mandate: has Amazon signalled the...

More flexibility for teachers on way to reverse...

Fewer UK employers offering fully remote roles, LinkedIn...

Government relaxes three-day office working rules for civil...

Business secretary defends Employment Rights Bill

Businesses ‘less likely to hire’ after workers’ rights...

Fewer than half discuss flexible working with managers

How asynchronous work is reshaping productivity and work-life...