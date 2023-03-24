Treasury accused of hypocrisy over push for older workers

The Treasury has been accused of hypocrisy after figures showed the average age of its staff is 33.6, while it is currently pushing for more over-50s to return to the workforce.

According to Freedom of Information requests submitted by the BBC, less than 10% of staff at the department are over 50, despite this age group making up around a third of the UK workforce. The average age of workers in the UK is 42, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It also asked the Treasury to reveal the ages of all applicants for roles at the department over the past five years. This showed that over-50s that were invited to interview were less likely to be offered a role than younger workers; and that fewer over-50s applied for roles in the first place.

Figures shared with the BBC showed that between April 2018 and September 2022, 22% of applicants who were offered jobs at the Treasury were under 30, and 20% were between the ages of 30 and 30. Seventeen percent were over 50.

In last week’s Spring Budget, chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a major push for older workers to return to the workforce, introducing “returnerships” for over-50s so they can re-skill and return to work.

The Treasury has pledged £63m for returnerships and skills boot camps in a bid to get the over-50s back to work.

Responding to the BBC’s claims, the Treasury insisted its recruitment processes were “fair, open and based on merit”.

Research from Saga last week revealed that over-50s contribute £561bn to the UK economy each year through paid employment, and they also “give back” to the tune of £116bn per year through volunteering, caring responsibilities, charitable donations and looking after grandchildren.

Lisa Edgar, chief insight officer at Saga, said: “Our research shows the over 50s are supporting the economy and their communities in diverse ways – many of which bear all the hallmarks of formal work, minus the payslip at the end of the month.

“Today, people are living longer than ever before; helping their families; contributing to society, so it’s right that we challenge the idea of getting ‘older’. At the same time, British businesses are struggling to recruit, and here we have a group that, far from being a burden on society, are active right into their 70s and 80s and beyond.”

Saga said it wants employers and policy makers to “reframe” the way work is offered to the over-50s. Employers should offer an environment that meets their needs, learning opportunities and value the experience they bring, it recommended.

The over 50s are the fastest growing demographic in the UK – by 2030, 27.9 million people will be over the age of 50.

Many employers are recognising the importance of being “age positive”.

Earlier this week, the Centre for Ageing Better revealed that more than 100 organisations had signed up to its Age-friendly Employer Pledge since it was launched last November.

