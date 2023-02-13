TSSA suspends senior staff named in harassment inquiry

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has suspended all senior members of staff named in a report that revealed a culture that enabled sexual harassment and bullying to take place.

Last week, an independent inquiry led by Baroness Helena Kennedy KC published a report that found significant shortcomings in the performance of senior leaders, including the union’s former general secretary.

The TSSA independent inquiry report found that power was concentrated among a few individuals, which created a union “in crisis” in terms of its culture, finances and declining membership.

The TSSA’s executive committee has since suspended all five senior members of staff named in the report, including former general secretary Manuel Cortes – whom the committee has found was still employed by the union, despite this not being known to the committee. Cortes retired last year.

It was claimed that Cortes inappropriately touched a woman at a TSSA gathering, including one incident that was witnessed by numerous people. The inquiry heard he sometimes became “disinhibited” by alcohol and then behaved inappropriately towards women.

The union’s president and treasurer stood down when the report was published and have been replaced with interim post-holders.

The TSSA said: “Steps will now be taken by the EC to put in a place an administration to lead the union at this critical point, as directed by the report, with the aim of implementing widespread cultural change.

“The union is aware that, as is always the case when bullying and harassment has occurred, that there will have been victims of such conduct. The union wishes to apologise unreservedly to all of those who have been bullied, harassed or affected, and is committed to understanding what has happened to them, and to take all appropriate steps in response.”

