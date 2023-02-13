Sexual harassmentWorkplace cultureLatest NewsTrade unionsDiscipline and grievances

TSSA suspends senior staff named in harassment inquiry

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber A TSSA demonstration in January
Vuk Valcic / Alamy Stock Photo
A TSSA demonstration in January
Vuk Valcic / Alamy Stock Photo

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has suspended all senior members of staff named in a report that revealed a culture that enabled sexual harassment and bullying to take place.

Last week, an independent inquiry led by Baroness Helena Kennedy KC published a report that found significant shortcomings in the performance of senior leaders, including the union’s former general secretary.

The TSSA independent inquiry report found that power was concentrated among a few individuals, which created a union “in crisis” in terms of its culture, finances and declining membership.

Workplace culture

What is organisational culture?

Warning over reopening past investigations as London Fire Brigade examines culture

The TSSA’s executive committee has since suspended all five senior members of staff named in the report, including former general secretary Manuel Cortes – whom the committee has found was still employed by the union, despite this not being known to the committee. Cortes retired last year.

It was claimed that Cortes inappropriately touched a woman at a TSSA gathering, including one incident that was witnessed by numerous people. The inquiry heard he sometimes became “disinhibited” by alcohol and then behaved inappropriately towards women.

The union’s president and treasurer stood down when the report was published and have been replaced with interim post-holders.

The TSSA said: “Steps will now be taken by the EC to put in a place an administration to lead the union at this critical point, as directed by the report, with the aim of implementing widespread cultural change.

“The union is aware that, as is always the case when bullying and harassment has occurred, that there will have been victims of such conduct. The union wishes to apologise unreservedly to all of those who have been bullied, harassed or affected, and is committed to understanding what has happened to them, and to take all appropriate steps in response.”

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Who is on strike and when?

Transport union bosses ‘enabled’ sexual harassment and bullying

Firefighter strikes postponed amid new pay offer

GMB opens first branch for judges

CWU halts strike after Royal Mail legal challenge

British Steel signals 1,200 jobs could be at...

MPs vote through Strikes Bill

Firefighters to strike for first time in 20...

Schools out, trains out: Firms face ‘day of...

University unions reject latest pay offer