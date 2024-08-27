TUC poll: More than half LGBTQ+ workers harassed at work

More than half of LGBTQ+ workers have been bullied or harassed at work, according to a new poll from the TUC.

The union body’s poll found that young LGBTQ+ workers were most likely to be the subject of abuse. Almost two-thirds (65%) of those aged between 18 and 24 had experienced discrimination at work.

A fifth of younger workers said they were bullied because of their sexual orientation, compared with 11% of the full sample.

Around one in five of all employees polled had been exposed to verbal abuse over the last five years and more than a quarter (28%) said they had had homophobic, biphobic or transphobic remarks directed at them or made in their presence.

One in 20 said they had experienced physical violence, threats or intimidation at work because of their sexual orientation, according to the TUC poll.

Faced with the prospect of discrimination, almost three in 10 (29%) keep their sexual orientation a secret at work, the TUC found.

For those who have faced it, 38% said bullying had had a negative impact on their mental health, leaving them feeling more stressed, anxious or depressed.

Just over a third (34%) said they had lost confidence at work following incidents of bullying or harassment. For 6% this was so bad that they left their job because of the abuse they had experienced.

Despite the negative impact of homophobic bullying, it is widely under-reported. Only one in six said they had reported their harassment to their employers, the TUC said.

A quarter told a colleague, but 40% did not confide in anyone. Of those who did report it to the company, 47% said their complaint was taken seriously.

For 20%, however, the complaint was ignored and 12% said their grievance was not believed.

‘Layla’, a teacher, said: “I’ve been asked how we have sex, by colleagues, in the staff room. I was shocked – it was all so new to me.

“Even before I was out to anyone, my headteacher said to me ‘no one would ever say it, but if you look like a lesbian, you’re not going to get a job in a primary school’.

“People don’t guess that I’m gay, so I hear homophobia all the time. I just can’t believe it. I’m like, you’re just telling me how happy you are to break the law.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said he hoped Labour’s new Employment Rights Bill would ensure that employers take a zero-tolerance approach to this type of behaviour.

He said: “LGBTQ+ people should be safe and supported at work. But instead, they’re experiencing shockingly high levels of bullying and harassment – including assault.

“Workplace culture clearly needs to change. No one should think that a colleague being LGBTQ+ means it’s ok to make discriminatory comments or ask them inappropriate questions – let alone carry out serious acts of assault.

“Ministers must change the law to put the responsibility for preventing harassment on employers, not victims.

“We need stronger workplace rights to protect all staff from abuse at work. Good, secure jobs are essential to building a motivated, healthy workforce – and are what every worker deserves.”

