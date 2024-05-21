Two in five LGBTQ+ workers experience discrimination

Two in five LGBTQ+ workers have faced discrimination at work, with many considering quitting their jobs or exploring alternative careers in pursuit of inclusion.

This is according to a survey of more than 2,000 LGBTQ+ employees by Randstad, which also found one in three believe their sexuality or gender identity has negatively affected their career progression or remuneration.

Discrimination or prejudice at work has been faced by 41% of LGBTQ+ workers, while 36% reported feeling less motivated or productive because they could not be themselves at work.

Thirty-six per cent chose to work remotely because they did not feel their workplace was inclusive.

These feelings among LGBTQ+ individuals meant that employers risked losing a wealth of talent, as 29% of workers surveyed felt compelled to quit their jobs or pursue alternative careers that were more inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community.

Although concerns about discrimination were still common, 41% of the LGBTQ+ workers surveyed said they now faced less discrimination than they experienced in 2019, while 51% said their employer had taken meaningful action to create an equitable workplace.

Fifty-eight per cent said the overall responsibility for creating an inclusive workplace sat with their employer, while 57% said their organisation should take a stance on LGTBQ+ issues internally.

The research, released ahead of Pride Month in June, also found that 41% of workers said their employer actively engages with Pride Month, but 39% felt their employer’s involvement was tokenistic. Millennial and Gen Z employees were more likely than older workers to describe their employer’s engagement with Pride as tokenistic.

Sander van ‘t Noordende, CEO of Randstad, said: “As a member of the LGBTQI+ community, I’ve seen throughout my career the positive strides companies have taken to create more inclusive and equitable workplaces, but the journey is not over. A concerning proportion of LGBTQI+ workers are still facing discrimination and experience consequences on their career progression due to just being themselves.

“Business leaders have a responsibility to continue to make improvements. They need to take actions that lead to meaningful change and increase the feeling of belonging in the workplace. Workers consistently tell us that the ability to be themselves at work means that they feel more productive, motivated and can reach their full potential at work.

“In a talent-scarce world of work, companies need to attract and retain their best talent more than ever. It’s not just the right thing to do, it also makes good business sense.”

Randstad made three recommendations for employers to improve LGBTQ+ inclusion:

empower employee-driven groups and ensure that all initiatives are grounded in the real experience of employees instil a culture of respect and empathy that recognises and respects the diverse range of experiences LGBTQ+ workers, rather than perceiving them as “others” or defining them solely by their gender or sexual orientation promote “authentic allyship” throughout the year, not only during Pride Month.

