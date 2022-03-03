EuropeUSALatest NewsGlobal HR

Ukraine: ‘I don’t care if I’m fired. You have to do something’

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

HR issues in the UK appear banal when placed against the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia with its horrifying death toll, misery and refugee crisis, but the kind of problems they may soon be grappling with are beginning to be raised. Adam McCulloch reports Ukrainian sports stars, with their high public profile, have expressed anger and dismay at Putin's invasion, but employees in various sectors have echoed their sentiments, some attracting considerable attention. In the US, one Ukrainian software engineer, Maxsym Chernikov, was suspended by his employer EPAM Systems after sending an email to 58,000 colleagues and others, demanding that the outsourcing giant denounce President Putin's violent actions. The company has a large workforce in Ukraine and businesses across the world, many in eastern Europe. Despite his work accounts being suspended, Chernikovâ€™s message, originally sent on 25 February, spread across LinkedIn and Facebook. His colleagues began to criticise his suspension and EPAM CEO Arkadiy Dobkin, called for the fighting to end â€“ but stopped short of mentioning Russia. In short, the workforce risks becoming divided with about 32,000 having links by birth or family with Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

International HR

Visas extended for Ukrainians in the UK

Immigration rules and right to work

Covid, climate change and infodemic set to disrupt in 2022

ISO standard provides a step up in travel risk management
Chernikov said: â
Avatar

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Third of workers back Bank of England chief...

Entrepreneurs: men seen as less employable than women...

Government urged to drop gendered word â€˜chairmanâ€™

Employers must act urgently on future skills needs

Survey highlights business benefits of employing magistrates

Employee Trends 2022 report

Employment advisory boards for ex-offenders launched across HM...

Top 10 HR questions February 2022: positive Covid...

FCA’s new pay offer a ‘grave error’, claims...

Sainsbury’s restructure to put 2,000 jobs at risk