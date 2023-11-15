Inquiry accuses Brighton waste workers of ‘abuses and violence’

Staff at a waste services depot in Brighton have been accused of “abuses and violence” in an independent inquiry into workplace culture.

Cityclean, the waste services provider of Brighton & Hove City Council, has recently been the subject of an inquiry by Aileen McColgan KC, which reported its initial findings last month.

The report revealed that council officers had found a sword, nunchucks and knives in an office belonging to the GMB trade union on site. One employee tried to blame another employee’s heart attack on their manager, it alleged.

It also uncovered threats by staff to stab others; staff making implicit and explicit threats of violence, or using violence; staff making inappropriate comments to and about women; racist abuse and racist graffiti on bin lorries; and homophobic abuse.

The report claims that “many of the individuals accused of these inappropriate behaviours are either GMB reps within the council or are among a group of 10 white men who were described by witnesses as having been protected by the GMB reps within the council”.

It claimed that the GMB had used strike threats to maintain a toxic culture at the depot.

The union has refuted the allegations, telling local newspaper The Argus that the report has made “sweeping accusations”. It criticised the way the report was put together, saying many of the alleged incidents had not been properly investigated.

A spokesman said: “The type of language and behaviours alleged in the report are entirely unacceptable and employees and the people of Brighton and Hove need to have confidence that these have been investigated thoroughly and correctly.

“However, GMB is very concerned that this report fails the basic test of fairness. It has been compiled and published without contributions from people who are the subject of allegations, raising serious questions regarding its balance.”

He added: “The limitations of the report does not help with the vital task of ensuring there is a healthy and safe working environment at the Cityclean depot.

“GMB is clear that when incidents are identified and properly assessed as not meeting expected standards, we take firm action. Our commitment to facing down discrimination and bad behaviour is unwavering.”

The council is now reported to be speaking with those accused. City council leader Will Tuckley said: “Many of the statements used in disciplinary processes will not be anonymous, but it would not be appropriate for any of this confidential information to be in the public report.”

The council said it has written to GMB but is yet to receive a response.

