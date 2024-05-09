TSB to cut 250 jobs and close more branches

Trade union Unite has called TSB’s decision to axe 250 jobs and close 36 branches a ‘grave mistake’.

In addition to the jobs lost in branches, roles will be cut in fraud operations and central operations.

The new round of branch closures will start in September, and continue through to May next year.

Unite regional officer Andy Case said the workers who were due to lose their jobs “perform essential work in the fraud departments and across the branch network”.

He added that through negotiations Unite had been able to substantially reduce the number of jobs at risk. “However, that isn’t sufficient, the union is pressing TSB to urgently reconsider its damaging bank branch closures plan.

“At a time when customers are increasingly concerned about financial fraud and often need support from a local bank branch this is the wrong course of action.” Customers would “undoubtedly suffer a downgrade in service from these job cuts,” Case said.

The closures come as a spokesperson for the lender said most account holders carried out their banking online and there was a need to “better balance” staff in face-to-face and digital roles.

They added: “Our priority is to consult with impacted colleagues to ensure they’re fully supported, maximising redeployment opportunities where we can.”

TSB will have 175 branches across the UK after the latest round of closures. Ten branches had already been closed over the past year.

The 27 branches to be closed in September are spread across the whole of the UK, from Torquay and Sheerness in the south, to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Alloa in Scotland, as well as three in London. The nine closures in May 2025 will be exclusively in more rural locations such as Amble, Northumberland and Banff near Aberdeen.

Unite said it was holding fresh talks with TSB in an attempt to prevent further job cuts.

Cuts had been anticipated after the boss of TSB’s Spanish parent firm Sabadell announced in February that cost-saving plans would result in job losses and branch closures.

In September last year TSB announced the appointment of Ariam Enraght-Moony as chief people officer, who reports directly to Robin Bulloch, TSB’s chief executive, who has been in post since April 2022.

HR opportunities in Accountancy, Banking, Finance and Insurance on Personnel Today



Browse more HR opportunities in Accountancy, Banking, Finance and Insurance