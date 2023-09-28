New chief people officer at TSB: Ariam Enraght-Moony

TSB has announced the appointment of Ariam Enraght-Moony as chief people officer.

The former head of HR at infrastructure giant John Laing, Enraght-Moony will join the executive committee at TSB and start her new post on 9 October. She will report directly to Robin Bulloch, TSB’s chief executive.

Enraght-Moony has been at John Laing for the past three years, playing a leading role in its transformation and subsequent acquisition by KKR in 2021. Before joining the international infrastructure investor, her career has included senior HR roles at Winton Capital, Goldman Sachs and Google. This followed a decade of consulting with Accenture, which she joined as a graduate.

Bulloch said: “I’m delighted that Ariam is joining the TSB executive committee. She brings extensive experience – across a number of sectors and geographies – and her insight and leadership will be a great asset as we work together to deliver our Money Confidence purpose for TSB customers.”

Enraght-Moony said: “TSB is a much-admired banking brand renowned for its customer focus and collaborative culture. I’m thrilled to be joining the leadership team and very much looking forward to working with TSB colleagues to deliver the growth strategy.”

Enraght-Moony holds a degree in Political Science and International Development from Queen’s University, Canada.

TSB operates 211 bank branches across England, Scotland and Wales, down from 631 in 2013. It closed nine branches in May 2023 having closed 70 in 2022 and 82 in 2020.

Owned by the Spanish-based Sabadell Group, TSB employs about 5,000 people. The migration of the companies’ systems to Sabadell from previous owner Lloyds Banking Group in 2018 resulted in the shutdown of online banking services for more than a week for some customers and a £49m fine levied by the Prudential Regulation Authority. Chief information officer Carlos Abarca was personally fined £81,600.

The bank returned to profit in 2019 after a boardroom upheaval stemming from its IT problems.

