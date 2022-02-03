Skills bodies offer lukewarm reception to ministers’ levelling up proposals

levelling up white paper containing the proposals identified 55 “cold spots” of the country where school outcomes are the weakest. It promises to target investment, support and action that help children from all backgrounds and areas to succeed at the very highest levels. These include Rochdale, the Isle of Wight, Walsall, parts of Yorkshire and Sunderland. It stated: “As 95% of these areas are outside London and the South East, it is the struggling schools of the North, Midlands, East of England and South West that will be receiving much more support over the next decade.” A Future Skills Unit will be set up, according to the proposals, to examine where skills gaps exist and in what industries. The capacity of the Supported Internship programme will be doubled to provide thousands more young people who have additional needs with the skills to secure and sustain paid employment. [pullquote]People are put off entering into these vital jobs due to a lack of skills and training, alongside low wages and inflexible working conditions” –Kirstie Donnelly, City & Guilds[/pullquote] Under the plan thousands more adults may be able to access free, flexible training and get the skills required to progress in careers in sectors including green, digital and construction. This would be part of an additional £550m boost to expand the skills bootcamps across the country. Prisoners can also now take advantage of skills bootcamps as part of a new trial to support them to find work on their release, levelling up opportunities for more people. For Kirstie Donnelly, CEO of City & Guilds, the approach needed to be more aThe government's levelling-up proposals for the ‘forgotten’ regions of the UK have attracted strong criticism from two leading skills bodies. City & Guilds claimed some sectors were on the edge of collapse for lack of skills, while the Recruitment and Employment Confederation said the policies aimed at young people were “tinkering at the edges” because they did not address problems associated with the apprenticeship levy. The
