‘Fire and rehire’: explore alternative options first says Acas

Its guidance urges employers to enter into constructive discussions about any changes they propose before forcing employees to sign new contracts. It also offers advice around what to do if an organisation is unable to reach a consensus with employees or trade union representatives, and shares how Acas can help resolve disagreements and provide support. “Our new advice is clear that fire and rehire is an extreme step that can seriously damage working relations and has significant legal risks for organisations. Employers should thoroughly explore all other options first and make every effort to reach agreement with staff on any contract changes,” said Acas chief executive Susan Clews. “Organisations that consult with their workforce in a genuine and meaningful way about proposed changes can help prevent conflict at work and stay within the law.” The guidance warns that tensions arise when employees feel they have not had an opportunity to inform decisions, which can lead to staff disengagement, retention issues, reputational damage and can affect an organisation’s performance.Acas has published guidance to help employers explore alternative options for introducing changes to staff contracts before considering ‘firing and rehiring’ employees. The conciliation body said that fire and rehire is an “extreme step” that can damage staff morale, productivity and working relations, and could also lead to industrial action and reputational damage.