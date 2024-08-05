Students drop interest in studying for a degree

Students’ interest in pursuing a degree qualification has fallen for the second year running, according to the latest figures from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas).

Its numbers for the latest undergraduate application cycle, which closed on 30 June, show a drop of 1.9% compared to the same point last year. The total number of applicants fell to 135,470.

By the end of June, 41.9% of all 18-year-olds in the UK had applied through Ucas for a university place, compared with 42.1% the same time last summer and 44.1 per cent in 2022.

This is the first time there have been consecutive annual falls in the proportion of school leavers applying for a degree.

Regionally, some areas have seen a bigger drop than others. In the north east, only 33% of 18-year-olds had applied for a university place by the deadline, down from 35% last year. In London, the application rate rose by one point to 59%.

Last year, a survey by job site Indeed showed a gap between students believing a degree was essential to secure a good job and the number of employers requiring one.

LinkedIn’s research found that recruiters are now five times more likely to search based on skills rather than a degree, and 75% of recruitment professionals believe “skills-first” hiring will be a priority in the next 18 months.

However, a drop in student numbers could mean universities will face challenges as declining fees will impact budgets. Ucas also found that the number of overseas students applying to study in the UK dropped by 1.4% compared to last year.

Shortly before the general election, the last government pledged to introduce a cap on ‘low-value’ degrees that it believed rip off students and taxpayers.

It cited figures from the Office for Students showing that almost three in 10 graduates do not progress into highly skilled jobs or further study for 15 months after graduation.

